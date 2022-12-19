Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years as La Albiceleste defeated France in the final on Sunday. Messi scored twice in the final and broke multiple records, while he eventually missed out on the Golden Boot to Kylian Mbappe, whose hat-trick almost thwarted Argentina's party in Qatar. Messi was once again instrumental for his nation throughout the tournament. Playing his final World Cup, Messi finally won the trophy which had eluded him for so long during his illustrious career.

Following Argentina's win, an emotional moment between Messi and his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini was captured by the cameras.

Messi's mum was seen rushing onto the pitch and cameras caught the moment as the 35-year-old turned back in joy and embraced her.

Argentina triumphed 4-2 in the shoot-out after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick ensured the game ended level at 3-3 following extra time.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the deciding penalty to give Argentina their third World Cup and prevent France from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.

Messi and Mbappe both scored in the shoot-out, but Kingsley Coman's next kick for France was saved and Aurelien Tchouameni then rolled his effort wide.

It was the second time in five World Cups that France lost the final on penalties after their defeat to Italy in 2006.

The win allowed Messi, at 35, to complete his glorious career by emulating the great Diego Maradona.

Maradona had played a crucial part in Argentina's last World Cup triumph, which came way back in 1986.

