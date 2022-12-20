Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove as the Best Goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup 2022, made a lewd gesture on the presentation podium after the team's triumph over France in the final. While the Argentina goalkeeper earned plenty of praise for his heroics between the sticks during the penalty shootout, many former footballers and pundits didn't agree with him on the gesture he made after being awarded the Golden Glove. Martinez has now explained why he did so.

As per a report in the New York Post, Martinez explained the reasoning to Argentine radio station La Red. He said: "I did it because the French booed me." He further went on to say, "Pride does not work with me."

Martinez, 30, saved from Kingsley Coman in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win after the thrilling final ended 3-3 in extra-time.

"It was a very complicated match, they came back to equalise in the game but it was our destiny to suffer," said the Aston Villa keeper.

"All that I have dreamed of has been achieved. I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shoot-out, and everything went as we wanted.

"I left very young for England. I dedicate this victory to all my family."

Martinez, in the process, became only the second Argentinian to have won the Golden Glove in the FIFA World Cup history.

With AFP inputs

