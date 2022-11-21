The USA will kickstart their FIFA World Cup campaign against Wales in Group B at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Monday. The USA have not been able to register a single win in their last three matches, including two friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Wales have been winless since June 2022. Gareth Bale's Wales had defeated Ukraine to qualify for the Qatar World Cup and they will need to start their tournament on a high.

When will the USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, November 22.

Where will the USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Rayyan Stadium.

What time will the USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The USA vs Wales, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

