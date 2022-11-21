Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022 will have England going up against Iran in their Group B match, at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday. Both the teams will look to register a win and begin their campaign on a winning note. Currently, England are at the fifth spot in the FIFA rankings while Iran are at the 20th position. Earlier on Sunday, Ecuador defeated the hosts Qatar 2-0 to register a victory in the opening game of the tournament. With this loss, Qatar also became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match.

When will the England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Monday, November 21.

Where will the England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The England vs Iran, Group B, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

