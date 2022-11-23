A star-studded Belgium will take on Canada in a FIFA World Cup Group F fixture at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Thursday midnight. Belgium, who are currently the second-ranked side in the world, finished third during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Canada, on the other hand, are playing at the finals for the first time since 1986. played a warm-up friendly against Egypt last week in Kuwait but lost 2-1. Romelu Lukaku, who is Belgium all-time record scorer, will miss the Red Devils' first two games due to a hamstring injury.

When will the Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, November 24.

Where will the Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Belgium vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA Spokesman Defends Gianni Infantino Over LGBTQ Rights On Eve Of World Cup