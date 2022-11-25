Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Gareth Bale And Co Look To Register A Win
FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Live: Wales look for a win against Iran in the World Cup
Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Gareth Bale-led Wales will go up against Iran in their second match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Wales had played out a draw against USA in their opening match while Iran faced a 2-6 defeat against England. Both teams would look to register a win to keep their hopes alive of making it to the last 16. (Matchcentre)
Here are the lineups:
Wales: Wayne Hennessey (goalkeeper), Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu
Iran: Hossein Hosseini (goalkeeper), Ehsan Haji Safi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Noorrollahi, Ramin Rezaeian
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Wales and Iran straight from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
