Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Gareth Bale-led Wales will go up against Iran in their second match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Wales had played out a draw against USA in their opening match while Iran faced a 2-6 defeat against England. Both teams would look to register a win to keep their hopes alive of making it to the last 16. (Matchcentre)

Here are the lineups:

Wales: Wayne Hennessey (goalkeeper), Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu

Iran: Hossein Hosseini (goalkeeper), Ehsan Haji Safi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Noorrollahi, Ramin Rezaeian



Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between Wales and Iran straight from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 25 2022 14:36 (IST) FIFA WC 2022 Live: Here are the starting lineups

Wales: Wayne Hennessey (goalkeeper), Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu

Iran: Hossein Hosseini (goalkeeper), Ehsan Haji Safi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Noorrollahi, Ramin Rezaeian Share Link

November 25 2022 14:32 (IST) FIFA WC 2022: Hello and welcome! Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran. Match to begin at 3:30 PM IST

Stay tuned... Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran. Match to begin at 3:30 PM IST Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Argentina Will Win The FIFA World Cup: Fans To NDTV