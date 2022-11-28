FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay vs Portugal Live Updates: Focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal take on Uruguay in a crunch Group H clash at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. The match will be a repeat of the 2018 World Cup Round of 16, which Uruguay won 2-1, courtesy Edinson Cavani's brace. However, Portugal are favourites heading into this fixture, having defeated Ghana 3-2 in their opening match. Ronaldo had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, increased Portugal's advantege. La Celeste, on the other hand, were held to goalless draw by South Korea. (Live Matchcentre)

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 28 2022 23:31 (IST) FIFA World Cup Live: Here are the Starting XIs! Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes ; Neves, Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Coates, Godin, Gimenez; Varela, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Valverde; Cavani, Nunez Share Link

FIFA World Cup Live: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group H match between Uruguay and Portugal from the Lusail Stadium.

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo Practicing Hard For Uruguay Showdown