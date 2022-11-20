FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar. The event takes place ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opener between Qatar and Ecuador in the Group A. The opening ceremony kicks off at 8 PM IST. South Korea's famous band BTS' singer, Jungkook is slated to perform in the opening ceremony among others.

Here are the Live Updates from FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, straight from Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle November 20 2022 19:46 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Qatar to play Ecuador in first game after opening ceremony! Qatar and Ecuador will be playing against each other in the tournament's first game after the opening ceremony gets over. The match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. You can check out the live streaming details of the game HERE Share Link

November 20 2022 19:19 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Maluma reaveals the team he'll be supporting! Maluma - a famous Colombian singer, songwriter, and actor - reveals which is the team he wants to win the World Cup in Qatar. Watch him speak here: @maluma Messi pic.twitter.com/utLOiMKAxB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022 Share Link

November 20 2022 19:09 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Where to watch the opening ceremony live? The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD while it will also be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website. Click HERE for more information Share Link

November 20 2022 18:50 (IST) FIFA World Cup: What is the start time for opening ceremony? The start time for the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 is 8:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time). It is going to be an entertaining show at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar. Don't go anywhere as we will bring a lively experience of the action to you. We're getting closer...



Opening ceremony begins at 5:30pm local time!#Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/soKv48yOTp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022 The start time for the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 is 8:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time). It is going to be an entertaining show at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Qatar. Don't go anywhere as we will bring a lively experience of the action to you. Share Link

November 20 2022 18:41 (IST) FIFA World Cup: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. You will get all the updates related to the ceremony here. Stay connected! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. You will get all the updates related to the ceremony here. Stay connected! Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Argentina Will Win The FIFA World Cup: Fans To NDTV