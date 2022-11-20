FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick-start from Sunday in Qatar. The first game of the mega sporting event will be contested between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador, at 9:30 PM. Before the football action commences, an opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium to declare the tournament 'open'. South Korea's famous band BTS' singer, Jungkook is slated to perform in the opening ceremony, among others. It will be a remarkable event as the stadium has the capacity of holding 60,000 people. Ever since the hosting rights were awarded to Qatar, the tournament has been hampered by controversy, but finally the attention will shift to the footballers and the skills they can display.

The tournament's final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 be held?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held on Sunday, November 20.

Where will the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 be held?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held at at Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 start?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

