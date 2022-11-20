Football fans around the world will be witnessing a thrilling encounter as Qatar take on Ecuador, in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony at the same venue at 7:30 PM IST. It will be an interesting game as all the fans are eagerly waiting to catch the biggest sporting event in the world. Hosts Qatar will be eyeing a winning start to their FIFA 2022 campaign. Ecuador are at the 44th spot in the FIFA rankings while hosts Qatar are at the 50th spot.

When will the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, November 20.

Where will the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match start?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Very Happy With My Performance: Manika Batra On Asian Cup Bronze