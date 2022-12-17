Croatia face Morocco in the third place playoff match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. Croatia, who finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, crashed to a 0-3 defeat against Argentina earlier this week. On the other hand, Morocco's dream run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to defending champions France in the semi-finals. By progressing to the last 4, Morocco created history having become the first African team to do so.

When will the Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match be played?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be played on Saturday, December 17.

Where will the Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match be played?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium

What time will the Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match start?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match?

The Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 3rd Place Playoff match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

With AFP Inputs

