After being knocked out of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020, French star Paul Pogba seems to be taking some time off from football. The French midfielder took to social media to showcase his basketball skills through a video. In the video, Pogba can be seen dribbling past his friends with ease, even managing to score a three-pointer towards the end. France were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 stage, as they lost to Switzerland on penalties. Posting the video on Instagram, Pogba also asked professional basketball player Jimmy Butler and NBA team Miami Heat to give him a call. He captioned the video as, "@jimmybutler, tell your boys to give me a call! @miamiheat (Wait 'till the end)".

Here is the video:

The post was also well-received by fans, who praised Pogba for his basketball skills. One fan commented, "LeBron Pogba?"

"An all round baller! Except nothing less", another fan wrote.

"Form is better than mbappes penalty", another fan replied.

France crashed out of the Round of 16, losing 4-5 on penalties to Switzerland. The match went into extra-time after the two teams were locked at 3-3.

Karim Benzema bagged a brace for France, while Pogba scored a screamer. Meanwhile, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for the Swiss, and Mario Gavranovic added the third.

Pogba will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, and get back in form for Manchester United. The upcoming 2021-22 Premier League season begins from August 13.

Manchester United play their first game on August 14, where they will face Leeds United.