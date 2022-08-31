West Ham United host in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Thursday. West Ham started their season with a 1-0 away success but three defeat in the last three has seen them hit a road block. Spurs, on the other hand, are one of the three unbeaten teams so far this season, and sit third in the Premier League points table. Both teams have been quite active in the summer, but it's Antonio Conte's men who have hit the ground running with three wins and a draw so far.

When will the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played at the London Stadium.

What time will the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match start?

The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will start at 12:15 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network?

Where to follow the live streaming of the West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?

The West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)