Watch: Eden Hazard's Goal For Chelsea vs Liverpool In Carabao Cup Is Breaking The Internet

Eden Hazard on Wednesday night proved why he is regarded as one of the best players in the world. The Belgian's wonder goal not only put Chelsea through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup but also brought an end to Liverpool's 100 per cent record this season. Brought on as a second-half substitute, Hazard twisted and turned his way into the Liverpool box and fired a thunderous shot past the diving Simon Mignolet to score Chelsea's winner. Soon enough, Hazard's goal went viral on various social platforms. The Belgian will once again be in the spotlight as Chelsea and Liverpool clash again on Saturday in the Premier League where the stakes will be much higher.

Here is the video of the goal that everyone is talking about:

You need to see that @hazardeden10 goal from all angles!pic.twitter.com/Ucmq7I4RCA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 27, 2018

Ex-players, pundits and fans hailed the Belgian for his spectacular winner and his impact on the game.

"Not only is he one of the best in the Premier League -- if not the best -- but he is one of the best in Europe and the world," said Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola, himself a Chelsea legend as a player.

"In my opinion we haven't seen the best of him yet. He's remarkable."

I really believe that from the World Cup up to now, Eden Hazard has been the best player in the world. There is no way he should leave Chelsea. No guarantees hed get the freedom or platform to perform like he is doing now if he went to Real Madrid. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 27, 2018

Eden Hazard is the 3rd best player in the world. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/qflQeikp0g — Filipe Orlando(@MrFilipeOrlando) September 26, 2018

So how many times have you watched Eden Hazard's goal against Liverpool from yesterday? I honestly can't answer for myself — Guvna (@DJKelz_) September 27, 2018

I am a Chelsea season ticket holder home and away since 86, I must admit I've never seen a player as good as Eden Hazard. He is easily Chelsea's greatest ever player fact. — Leo Sat (@SeasonTicketGuy) September 26, 2018

The next time some compares any player to Eden hazard pic.twitter.com/0vNhBh2xq8 — EMIR (@Jydeskillz) September 27, 2018

Came out of practice too see @ChelseaFC get the W and @hazardeden10 with the magic! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 26, 2018

Get in @ChelseaFC who's better than @hazardeden10 in the world Who Who Who ??? — Frank Sinclair (@FrankMSinclair) September 26, 2018

Both sides made eight changes with one eye on the Premier League clash on Saturday.

Hazard came on as a substitute 10 minutes into the second half, replacing the Brazilian Willian. Before the Belgian could even touch the ball, Liverpool were ahead through Daniel Sturridge's acrobatic goal.

The former Chelsea forward had missed an open goal earlier in the second half but made amends in style.

Chelsea, however, slowly grew into the second half. Coach Maurizio Sarri threw on N'Golo Kante for Mateo Kovacic and David Luiz replaced Andreas Christensen at the back.

Emerson Palmieri, who was making his first Chelsea start of the season, poked in from a rebound in the 79th minute to draw Chelsea level.

Six minutes later, a moment of individual magic from Hazard put Chelsea ahead. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp threw on Mohamed Salah in search of the equaliser but the Egyptian had too little time to make any impact as Chelsea held on for a memorable win at Anfield.