Tottenham Hotspur would want to get back on the winning ways when they host West Ham United on Wednesday. In their first match since resumption, Jose Mourinho's men drew 1-1 at home to his old club Manchester United. Kane played his first game for six months on Friday, but failed to get a single touch in the opposition box. Mourinho's tactics were again in the spotlight as Spurs tried to hold onto a 1-0 lead for most of the second half before Bruno Fernandes's penalty secured a point for United. West Ham, placed 17th on the table, are battling relegation and are tied on points with 18th placed Bournemouth, while are just one point clear of Aston Villa. Spurs wilted in the final quarter as Mourinho made just two of five allotted substitution compared with United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who used his full complement. Mourinho bemoaned his lack of options from the bench, with Dele Alli suspended and Lucas Moura injured. Alli and Lucas will be available for selection against West Ham and Mourinho is looking forward to having six attacking players to choose from for the first time as Tottenham boss.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, June 24.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match will take place behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)