Jadon Sancho has seen this movie before, he knows the script. Maybe that's why the former Red Devil was one of the noteworthy names to welcome Marcus Rashford's exit from Manchester United after Unai Emery-coached Aston Villa signed the wantaway striker on loan last week. Just like Rashford, Sancho was loaned out by Man United with an obligation to get signed by Chelsea next summer. Ruben Amorim's Man United have also parted ways with Antony until the end of the season. Even if Sancho and Antony regained top form with their current clubs, it is unlikely that Man United's upper echelons will review their candidatures at the Theater of Dreams next season. Moving on with Alex Ferguson's philosophy of putting the club first, the Red Devils have cut ties with several household names or expensive signings in recent years.

Neither the club has a manager of Ferguson's calibre nor the Manchester stalwarts have well-rounded players in their squad to hold the fort for Old Trafford's faithful. Ferguson made sure David Beckham's shoes were filled when the England talisman was booted out to Real Madrid in 2003. Fergie also had prime Wayne Rooney at his disposal after Cristiano Ronaldo became a Galactico in 2009. United last headlined a UEFA Champions League final (2011) when Ferguson was at the helm. Even Sancho featured in the Champions League final after United loaned Rashford's English comrade to Borussia Dortmund last season. Speaking of the Champions League, Rashford was open to endorsing the style of Aston Villa under manager Emery following his arrival from United.

Manchester United not in vogue anymore?

Players play, coaches coach but Manchester United remain the same. How come players leaving United have revived their careers while the club continues to suffer in the English top flight? Scott McTominay is believed to have fallen in love with Napoli following his move from Manchester United last year. The ex-Man United star even earned a new nickname (McTottaly) for his recent exploits in Rome. From Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, and Ashley Young to Romelu Lukaku, a handful of ex-United stars have lifted trophies in Europe after leaving Old Trafford. Remember when Alexis Sanchez netted a dramatic winner against Juventus to hand Inter Milan the Supercoppa Italiana back in 2021?

Will Rashford return if Amorim gets sacked?

Returning to Rashford, the England forward's relationship with current coach Amorim is beyond repair. As per recent developments, it is 'extremely unlikely' that Rashford will fancy a return to Old Trafford next season. Yes, the 27-year-old will not rejoin Man United in the summer even if Amorim gets sacked. Rashford was replaced by Rasmus Hojlund in the second half during Man United's UEFA Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

Leaving Old Trafford is easy

Before Amorim opted to jettison the Englishman, Man United opted to overlook him on 11 occasions in their last 12 squad announcements. When Rashford made the squad on December 30, he remained an unused substitute in Man United's 2-0 Premier League loss to Newcastle United at home. For Rashford, joining forces with Emery at Villa Park was an 'easy decision'. The former Manchester United No.10 admires the way Aston Villa have been playing this season, and he also respects the manager's ambitions.

"He's a top manager and what he's done for the club since coming in is unbelievable," Rashford told Villa TV. "They are still in the Champions League and we want to go as far as we can in that and if you don't aim to win it you'll never win it, so that will be my main objective and keep pushing in the league to get as high as possible," Rashford added. Villa have also confirmed Marco Asensio's signing on Monday. The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star will remain at Villa Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.