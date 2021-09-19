After enduring a remarkable start to the season under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur received a huge blow when they went down 3-0 to Crystal Palace with defender Japhet Tanganga getting sent off. Chelsea, on the other hand, are three placed three spots above Spurs at the fourth position in the points table and will be looking to register their fourth win in five games. Skipper Harry Kane will look to turn the tide for his side as a dangerous-looking Chelsea will aim for a victory with Romelu Lukaku completing the forward line.



Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 19.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will start at 09:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)