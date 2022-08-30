After defeating Leicester City 2-1 in their previous Premier League clash, Chelsea will now be going up against Southampton in their next game on Wednesday at Saint Mary's Stadium, Southampton. So far, Chelsea have played four games, winning two of them, and losing one. On the other hand, Southampton have won only one match out of four, with two losses and one draw. Currently, Chelsea are at the sixth position on the points tally while Southampton are at the 13th place. It will be an interesting clash as Southampton will be putting their foot forward to get their second win of the tournament.

When will the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, August 31 (IST).

Where will the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

What time will the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League?

The Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

