Manchester City fans at the Etihad Stadium witnessed a special brand of football as they received a post-Christmas gift from their team that cruised past Leicester City 6-3 in a Premier League fixture on Sunday. The win gave Man City a six-point cushion over second-placed Liverpool, who have played a game less. The tone of the game, however, was set right at the start by star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who opened the scoring with a brilliant left-footed curler. Manchester City took the lead in only the fifth minute of the match as De Bruyne's moment of brilliance opened the floodgates in Manchester.

The sensational Boxing Day goal was followed by three more in the first half, each from Riyad Mahrez -- from the penalty spot -- Ilkay Gundgoan and Raheem Sterling.

Leicester, to their credit, fought back well after the break and reduced the deficit to only one goal.

However, Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling got on the scoresheet to put the game completely out of reach for the visitors.

Man City dominated the game with 72 per cent ball possession as they left no room for Leicester to chase the wings. Despite this, Leicester produced a good comeback on the back of some counter-attacking tactics at the start of the second half.

Eventually, the home team bagged the honours as they clinched all three points to strengthen their position at the top of the table.