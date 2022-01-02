Chelsea and Liverpool face off in a high-profile Premier League showdown on Sunday as both teams try to stay in touch with runaway leaders Manchester City in the title race. City have opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the table, following their narrow 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has left out multi-million summer signing Romelu Lukaku from the squad following a controversial interview by the Belgian star, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is isolating after a suspected positive Covid test. In their last game, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion at home while Liverpool were beaten 1-0 at Leicester City.

When will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 2.

Where will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

At what time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will start on 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

