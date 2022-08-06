Liverpool will begin their Premier League 2022-23 season with the match against Fulham on Saturday at the Craven Cottage. The Reds lost two out of their three pre-season friendlies, but the side got the better of Manchester City in the Community Shield, with Darwin Nunez staring for the Jurgen Klopp's side. On the other hand, Fulham recorded just one win in a pre-season period, including a 1-5 drubbing at the hands of Benfica.

When will the Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 6.

Where will the Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Craven Cottage.

What time will the Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)