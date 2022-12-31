Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United take on Leeds United at St James Park on Saturday. Newcastle sit third in the points table, seven points behind runaway leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand and face a trip to Brighton later in the day. Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, and have only lost one game all season so far. Leeds, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last three visits to Newcastle, but face a different Magpies side this time around. Leeds are 15th in the points table, and were beaten on Boxing Day by Manchester City.

When will the Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, December 31.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match will be played at St James Park.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match start?

The Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

