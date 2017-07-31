 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League
Football

Nemanja Matic Reunited With Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Updated: 31 July 2017 21:53 IST

It is the second time United manager Jose Mourinho has invested in the 28-year-old's talents having brought him back to Chelsea in 2014 after a successful spell with Benfica.

Nemanja Matic Reunited With Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Matic signed a three-year contract with United with the option to extend it by a year © AFP

Serbian international midfielder Nemanja Matic signed for Manchester United on Monday from Premier League champions Chelsea, the buying club announced, for a reported fee of £40 million ($52.7m, 44.7m euros). It is the second time United manager Jose Mourinho has invested in the 28-year-old's talents having brought him back to Chelsea in 2014 after a successful spell with Benfica.

Matic signed a three-year contract with United with the option to extend it by a year.

"Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," Mourinho told the club website.

"He represents everything we want in a footballer: loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him."

Matic played just 65 minutes for Chelsea in his first period at the club before being part of the deal that saw David Luiz move to Chelsea and him move in the opposite direction to Benfica in 2011.

He said Mourinho's presence at United had made it an easy decision.

"I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," he told the club website.

"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."

Topics : Nemanja Matic Manchester United Chelsea English Premier League Football
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nemanja Matic signed for Manchester United on Monday
  • Matic signed a three-year contract with United
  • Matic played just 65 minutes for Chelsea in his first period at the club
Related Articles
Manchester United Set To Seal Nemanja Matic Swoop: Reports
Manchester United Set To Seal Nemanja Matic Swoop: Reports
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Condemns Middlesbrough As Chelsea Close On Title
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Condemns Middlesbrough As Chelsea Close On Title
Eden Hazard Fires Chelsea To Win Over Tottenham Hotspur, Into FA Cup Final
Eden Hazard Fires Chelsea To Win Over Tottenham Hotspur, Into FA Cup Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.