Striker Cristiano Ronaldo has now let his frustration known about the owners of Manchester United -- The Glazer Family, saying they do not care about the club. The Portugal captain made the startling revelations during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan. It is important to note that the full interview has not even aired it, and just the snippets of the explosive interview are being aired. Ronaldo had earlier said that the higher management does not want him at the club, and he had even said that he does not have any respect for the current manager Erik ten Hag,

"The owners of the club, listen, the Glazers, they don't care about the club - I mean professional sport," Ronaldo said in the interview, as reported by Goal.com.

"As you know Manchester (United) is a marketing club, they will get its money from the marketing. The sports, they don't really care in my opinion," he added.

When Ronaldo was asked if he had spoken to the owners of Manchester United, Ronaldo said: "The fans are always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players we want the best for the club, I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United, this is why I love this club."

"But you have some things inside the club which don't help Manchester (United) to reach the top level, as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal," he added.

Manchester United on Monday had responded to Ronaldo's interview.

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established," the club said in a statement.

"Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in August 2021 from Juventus. His first spell at United had been a glorious one under the tutelage of Alex Ferguson, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the first of his Ballon d'Or crowns as the best player in the world.

Despite his 24 goals in all competitions last season, United endured a terrible campaign as they finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo then reportedly tried to engineer an exit before the start of this season, but no agreement could be found with another club. "Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed," said Ronaldo on what he found on his return to United.

With AFP inputs