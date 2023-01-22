Manchester City will be going up against Wolves in their next Premier League clash, at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Notably, City have won their last five games against Wolves after losing both of their Premier League matches in 2019-20. So far, Manchester City have won 13 out of their 19 matches in the tournament and hold the second position in the points table. On the other hand, Wolves have claimed victory in only four matches out of 19 and are at the 17th spot in the points table. It will be an interesting clash as Manchester City will look to maintain their blistering run in the tournament.

When will the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Wolves, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

