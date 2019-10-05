 
Manchester City vs Wolves: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 05 October 2019 18:24 IST

Mnchester City host Wolves on Sunday without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez will be ready to shoulder the burden of driving City towards another priceless victory.

Manchester City are five points behind Liverpool in Premier League. © AFP

Riyad Mahrez is finally back to his best after a frustrating debut season with Manchester City and the Premier League champions are reaping the rewards as they fight to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool. When Pep Guardiola's side host Wolves on Sunday without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Algeria winger Mahrez will be ready to shoulder the burden of driving City towards another priceless victory. It is a far cry from Mahrez's first few months at the Etihad Stadium, when his then club-record USD 74 million switch from Leicester was in danger of becoming a nightmare. Unable to recapture the form that won him the PFA player of the year award for his instrumental role in Leicester's 2016 Premier League title triumph, Mahrez cut a miserable figure.

When is the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match will be played on October 06, 2019.

Where will the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match will be played?

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match will be played at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester City Manchester City Wolverhampton Wolverhampton English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Manchester City are five points behind Liverpool in Premier League
  • Manchester City will host Wolves at Etihad Stadium on Sunday
  • Riyad Mahrez will replace injured Kevin de Bryun on Match Day 8
