A resurgent Manchester United will face their toughest test yet when they take on local rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Manchester Derby comes straight after the international break, and Pep Guardiola's side will want to keep up their unbeaten run and stay on Arsenal's heels after their 3-1 win over Tottenham. City are currently one point behind the Gunners, who are on top of the Premier League table. For Erik Ten Hag and his team, they have been on a four-match winning streak in the league after defeats in their opening two matches. So far, they have beaten the two high-profile opponents they have faced in Arsenal and Liverpool, and their recent record at the Etihad will give them confidence, albeit this time, they will come up against Erling Haaland, who has been in red hot form, on top of the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. A win for United will see them leapfrog Chelsea and Brighton to go fourth in the table.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 2.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcaster)