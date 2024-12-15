Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League: Manchester's crisis-hit clubs face off in the Premier League when City host United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City's run of one win in 10 games in all competitions is an unprecedented slump for the English champions during Pep Guardiola's reign. Despite that poor run of form, Guardiola's men are still eight points clear of a United team who have tumbled to 13th in the table. On the other hand, United have won just one of their four Premier League games under new manager Ruben Amorim.

City have won four of their last five Premier League games against United, and have scored 13 goals in the past three league meetings at home.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match take place?

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will take place on Sunday, December 15 (IST).

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match be held?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be televised on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)