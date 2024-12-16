Manchester City vs Manchester United Highlights: Manchester City lead Manchester United 1-0 at half-time in their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Josko Gvardiol scored in the 36th minute to pull the hosts in front, heading home Kevin de Bruyne's deflected cross. Manchester United were forced to make an early change in the first half with Mason Mount limped off in the 12th minutes, following an injury. Man City attempted seven shots in the first-half with three on target, while Manchester United are yet register a shot at goal. (Match Center)

Here are the Highlights of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match