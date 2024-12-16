Manchester City vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League: Man City Stunned As Man Utd Come From Behind To Win Derby
Here are the Highlights of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match
- 00:04 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Full-Time!What a result for United and Ruben Amorim! They come from behind to win 2-1 at Man City. Quick goals from Amad and Bruno enough to secure all three points. Amorim is the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win his first Manchester Derby. Man City have now won just one of their last 7 Premier League games.
- 23:51 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Penalty for the visitors!Penalty for UTD! Terrible mistake from Matheus Nunes as he underhits a backpass. Amad Diallo does well to beat Ederson for the ball. Nunes then fouls him and the referee had no hesitation while pointing to the spotMCI 1:0 MUN ('85)
- 23:42 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Triple change for Man Utd!City make another changes as Jack Grealish comes on to replace. Man Utd are also preparing a triple change. Antony is set to come on for them. Lenny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are also set to play the remaining 12 minutes or so plus added time.MCI 1:0 MUN ('78)
- 23:36 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Chance for City!Patient build-up from the hosts as Gundogan does well to find Nunes, who lays it on for Doku. The Belgian winger cuts across Mazraoui before crossing in with his left leg. However, his ball just misses Haaland, who had made a jump to connect with it.MCI 1:0 MUN ('70)
- 22:59 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Hosts lead at HT!
HALF-TIME | In the lead in the derby
1-0 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/717JR72PW1
- 22:52 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Foden almost squeezed that in!In search of his first Premier League goal of the season, Foden almost puts Man City 2-0 up before the break. Shimmies outside the box to beat a couple of players before getting his shot in, which is deflected off for a corner. That almost sneaked in on the wayMCI 1:0 MUN (45+3)
- 22:27 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Some battle this!
WHAT A BATTLE BETWEEN HAALAND AND HOJLUND!
- 22:26 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Chance for City!Foden sets himself up with a quick dummy, leaves KDB's pass for Haaland who plays it first time to the England international. He cuts inside to take a snapshot, but Harry Maguire stood their like a rock. Corner for Man City!MCI 0:0 MUN ('23)
- 21:50 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Warm-ups done!
Pemanasan dulu #MUFC || #MCIMUN
- 21:38 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Rashford, Garnacho left out!Ruben Amorim on Garnacho and Rashford out: "We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up"."Everything is on the line when we analyse, try to choose the players. So that is my selection. Simple".
- 21:25 (IST)Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Here are the team sheets!Man City XI: Ederson, Walker (C), Dias, Gvardiol, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Nunes, Foden, Doku, HaalandSUBS: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Savinho, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, O'Reilly, McAteeMan Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Diallo, Mount, Ugarte; B. Fernandes, Hojlund.SUBS: Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mainoo, Antony, Zirkzee