Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 4 of the Premier League on Saturday. The defending champions are unbeaten this season so far, but dropped to second place after being held to a 3-3 draw at Newcastle in their last match. Against Palace too, they are expected to face a tough challenge, with Patrick Vieira's side looking like a solid outfit this year despite the opening day defeat to Arsenal. Despite the star cast available to Pep Guardiola, all eyes will be on star summer signing, Erling Haaland, who has netted thrice in as many games this year. For Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha will be the player to watch, with the winger often posing a threat to defences with his nimble footwork and rapid pace. Zaha also has three goals in the first three matches of the season.

When will the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League?

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)