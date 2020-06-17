Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the second match after the resumption of the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City will be looking to win to keep alive their slim hopes of pipping Liverpool to the Premier League title. A loss for Pep Guardiola's men would mean Liverpool only need to beat Everton to clinch the title. For Arsenal, any points lost would see their chances of qualifying for Europe get slimmer. The Gunners are ninth in the table with 41 points and face tough competition for European qualification, with even teams like Wolves and Sheffield United in the running. Sheffield United will earlier play against Aston Villa in the first match to mark the resumption of the league since its suspension in March. Pep Guardiola has said that while his team is ready for the Arsenal match, the hectic schedule will be difficult to navigate. "We are ready to play one game, but three days after another and four days after another, we are not ready," Guardiola told reporters in a video press conference on Tuesday. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that despite the uncertainties, the team will try and adapt to the new circumstances. "We have some uncertainties that we cannot control and we do not know how the players are going to respond now, playing every three days after three months, but most of the clubs are in the same position. We will try to adapt and to make the most out of it. We don't try to find any excuses. We'll go for it and enjoy it because I think we're all missing football so much that we're all desperate to get back playing," he said.

When is the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, June 18.

Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match will take place at the almost empty Etihad Stadium.

What time does the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)