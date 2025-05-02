Nottingham Forest suffered a huge blow in their push for a return to the Champions League after decades away as Brentford came away from the City Ground with a 2-0 win on Thursday. A third defeat in four games, courtesy of goals from Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa, leaves the stumbling two-time European champions outside the Premier League's top five with just four games remaining. Liverpool have already won the Premier League and second-placed Arsenal have a comfortable cushion but just five points separate third-placed Newcastle from seventh-paced Aston Villa.

This season, the top five will all qualify for the Champions League after strong performances in Europe from Premier League teams.

Not since 1980, under former manager Brian Clough, have Forest played in the continent's top club competition, then as two-time champions.

But after a season spent largely in the upper reaches of the Premier League they are suffering a major wobble at the worst possible moment.

Despite the defeat, Forest have 60 points, just two behind Newcastle, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Villa also in the mix.

Brentford, themselves chasing a European spot after a fine season, made a positive start, dominating possession against Nuno Espirito Santo's team on a balmy May evening.

They went close to taking the lead in the 17th minute when Sepp van den Berg got his head to a free-kick from the right but he planted his header too close to goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Forest, who have made an art form of exploding on the break, worked their way back into the full-blooded contest.

- Floundering Forest -

Midfielder Elliot Anderson produced the home side's first effort on target with five minutes remaining in the first half but his tame effort did not trouble goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

But it was Brentford made the breakthrough on the cusp of half-time when Nathan Collins fired a long ball down to the middle to find Schade.

The Germany forward did not control the ball initially but Forest defender Ola Aina stumbled and Schade had a simple finish.

The players faced lashing rain at the start of the second half and Forest dominated the ball in the early stages.

Anthony Elanga raced down the left early and produced a sharp shot that Flekken pushed away.

Top-scorer Chris Wood headed Aina's cross wide in the 65th minute as the pressure from Forest mounted.

But Brentford silenced the home crowd when Wissa doubled their lead with 20 minutes to go following another long ball.

Flekken's goal-kick was allowed to bounce and Wissa outpaced Nikola Milenkovic, before coolly chipping Sels.

Nuno made a flurry of substitutions but to little effect as Brentford closed out the game impressively.

Defeat is a bitter disappointment for Forest but a major boost for Brentford in their own drive to qualify for European football next season.

The three points lift the Bees just one point behind 10th-placed Bournemouth and on course for their highest Premier League finish.

Thomas Frank's team finished ninth in the 2022/23 campaign before slipping to a 16th-placed finish last season.

Forest's remaining fixtures are against Crystal Palace, Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea.

Their season is threatening to end with a whimper after defeat in the FA Cup semi-final to City on Sunday.

