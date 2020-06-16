Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said they were aware the eyes of the world would be on their match when they relaunch the Premier League on Wednesday. The high-flying Blades travel to Villa Park for the first game in the English top-flight after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later on Wednesday, Manchester City host Arsenal, with 92 games packed into just five-and-a-half weeks. "First game back is going to be a little bit different, what we understand is the magnitude of the game, the coverage of the game," Wilder said at his pre-match video press conference on Monday. Sheffield United, who have 10 games to play, are seventh in the table, chasing Champions League football. They could move up to fifth place with three points at Villa Park, but Wilder will not allow himself to get distracted by talk of Europe.

When is the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, June 17.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will take place at the almost empty Villa Park.

What time does the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match begin?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match can be watched live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match?

Promoted

The live streaming of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)