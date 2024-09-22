Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League LIVE Telecast: Premier League champions Manchester City host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City have enjoyed a perfect start to the season with four wins from as many games. Arsenal, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last week with a 1-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. City won an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row last season, despite failing to beat Arsenal in both of the games. The Gunners won 1-0 at home before battling out a 0-0 draw in the return fixture.

Following the 0-0 draw, Arsenal were criticised for their defensive minded approach against City. Bukayo Saka has boldly stated that the Gunners will be going to Manchester City's home on Sunday with the win in their minds. Notably, Arsenal have not won at Etihad Stadium since January 2015.

When will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 22.

Where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match start?

Advertisement

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)