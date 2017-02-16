 
Premier League: Manchester City Fined For Doping Rules Breach

Updated: 16 February 2017 23:27 IST

A statement issued by the FA, English football's governing body, on Thursday said Manchester City had failed to ensure their "club whereabouts" information was accurate.

Charges against Manchester City were levelled in January following an alleged 3rd violation. © AFP

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 ($44,000, 41,000 euros) after accepting they breached Football Association rules on anti-doping.

The fine was imposed following an independent regulatory commission hearing.

Charges against City were levelled in January following an alleged third violation of 'whereabouts' rules in the last 12 months.

Clubs must provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for drug testing at all times.

No specific details of the three incidents involved have been made public, but it is understood City face a general misconduct charge rather than one relating to particular individuals.

The FA conducts drug testing post-match, at training sessions and at players' home addresses.

Players can be selected for a drug test in either a random or a targeted basis.

In the last FA figures published, in 2014, there were nine violations from a total of 152,286 samples.

The charge facing City was purely an FA matter as the World Anti-Doping Agency and UK Anti-Doping do not have the jurisdiction to cover violations of drug rules by sports teams.

Topics : Football Manchester City English Premier League
