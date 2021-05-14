Liverpool registered a crucial 4-2 win over Manchester United to keep alive their hopes of sealing a Champions League berth for the next season with a top four finish. Despite the win, Liverpool's star player Sadio Mane, who started off the bench, wasn't in a mood to celebrate and he even refused to shake hands with his manager Jurgen Klopp after the match. Klopp, however, downplayed the incident saying there was "no problem" between him and Mane. Klopp explained that he understood Mane's reaction because he had decided late in the training to drop Mane on the bench and start Diogo Jota and there wasn't any time to explain things to the Senegalese forward.

"No, no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to decide for Diogo (Jota). The boys are used to me explaining things usually but there was actually no time for that and that's all. It's all fine," Klopp said after the match.

After beating second-placed Manchester United away from home, Liverpool moved to fifth on the points table with 60 points after 35 matches and have a game in hand. This was Klopp's first win at Old Trafford as a Liverpool manager, and the German said it couldn't have come at a better time than this as his side badly needed this win.

"Great fight, good game, intense, as all derbies should be. Our first win at Old Trafford since I'm at Liverpool and good timing, I would say. We needed it, obviously. We fought hard for it and we deserved it," he added.

Liverpool need to win their all three remaining three games against West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace over the next 10 days to guarantee a Champions League spot for a fifth consecutive season, at the expense of one of Chelsea or Leicester City.