Liverpool are set to host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Red Devils' manager Erik ten Hag says his team is prepared to "suffer" and "sacrifice" at a hostile Anfield as it seeks a win against the Reds that would keep them on the fringes of the Premier League title race. Victory on Sunday would keep alive United's slim hopes of catching leaders Arsenal while defeat would bolster Liverpool's hopes of a late push for the top four. Ten Hag's third-placed team are still chasing four trophies in his first season at Old Trafford, while Liverpool, who fell agonisingly short of an unprecedented quadruple last season, have struggled.

Jurgen Klopp's men have, though, been in form in recent weeks, winning three of their past four league games, leaving them 10 points behind United and six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, March 5.

Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

Sponsored by Vuukle

The Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium