Liverpool will square off against Crystal Palace in their second match of the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. The Reds were held to a draw in their opening match against Fulham while Crystal Palace faced a defeat against Arsenal. It is important to remember that Liverpool has been hit by a series of injuries to several key players such as Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas. Liverpool are currently at the 13th place while Palace are at 18th spot.

When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, August 16 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)