Liverpool host Chelsea in a Premier League match at the Anfield. Both the sides have failed to live up to the expectations this season. The Reds have won eight of the 18 matches played, while the Blues have won equal number of matches but have played one game more. In the past 15 Premier League matches between the sides, Liverpool have dominated with six wins. Seven of the games ended in a draw while the side lost only two. Things look poorer for Chelsea keeping the stats in mind that they have won only two of their last 10 Premier League matches.

When will the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, January 21.

Where will the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels wil broadcast the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

