Scoring his first goal of the Premier League 2022-23 season for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo's strike proved to be the difference as the Red Devils outscored Everton on Sunday. The goal didn't just help United bag all three points, it also enabled Ronaldo to achieve a huge milestone of 700 club goals in his career. The entire football fraternity celebrated Ronaldo's landmark, sending congratulatory messages and tributes on social media. Even Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli couldn't resist reacting to Ronaldo's No. 700.

It hasn't been the kindest of seasons for Ronaldo who has mostly found himself warming the bench for Manchester United. Against Everton, Ronaldo had to be subbed in early by manager Erik Ten Hag after Anthony Martial suffered an injury and had to be replaced.

Coming on for Martial, Ronaldo didn't take long to open his account. Pouncing on a through-ball from his former Real Madrid teammate, Casemiro, Ronaldo put the ball past Jordan Pickford from a tight angle. The excruciating wait for the 700th strike and his maiden Premier League goal of the season was over.

United kept the 2-1 lead intact till the full-time whistle, hence sealing all three points. After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram and share a post congratulating the team on the win. Many celebrities from the sporting world reacted to Ronaldo's post, including Virat Kohli.

Promoted

"Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! #WeStandUnited," Ronaldo had posted. To this, Kohli wrote: "GOAT 700".

Virat Kohli commented on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post:



"THE GOAT. #700" pic.twitter.com/OqTq8ocqsP — CRISTIANO ADDICTION (@craddiction) October 10, 2022

Even Manchester United manager Ten Hag paid tribute to Ronaldo after the match. He said: "That is really impressive. To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I'm really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I'm also happy as it's his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I'm sure there will be more goals."

Having opened his account for the season in the league, Ronaldo would hope to carry on and become an important player for Ten Hag and United.