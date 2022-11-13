Danny Ings scored twice as Aston Villa ended thir wait for an away win in the Premier League this season with a 2-1 victory at Brighton on Sunday. Alexis Mac Allister fired Brighton ahead inside the first minute but Villa hit back, Ings equalising with a first-half penalty before his deflected strike early in the second period did for the Seagulls, who were denied a late penalty by VAR.

Victory meant Villa, who have now won both their league matches since Unai Emery replaced the sacked Steven Gerrard as manager, moved up to 12th in the table ahead of the World Cup break.

