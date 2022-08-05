The Premier League is finally back and to kick things off, Crystal Palace will host Arsenal at the Selhurst Park on Saturday. Arsenal lost to 0-2 to Brentford in the first match of the Premier League last season, and will hope for a different result this time out. After narrowly missing out on Champions League football, Arsenal have done some excellent business during the transfer market. Gabriel Jesus, who joined from Manchester City last month, netted goals for the Gunners in the pre-season. Palace, on the other hand, will look to improve on their brilliant campaign last season, where they finished 12th under manager Patrick Vieira.

When will the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 6.

Where will the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at the Selhurst Park in London.

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)