UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for football was there to see for his fans when he attended English Premier League club Manchester United at the Old Trafford Stadium. Nurmagomedov, who is often seen supporting United through his social media posts, also met footballers Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo. In short clips of his meeting with the footballers, he also shared a snippet that resembled the pre-game face-off before UFC fights. Both, Ronaldo and Nurmagomedov donned an intense look while coming face-to-face against each other before the friendly duel turned into a warm embrace. They also exchanged a friendly bout of wrestling but with huge smiles on their faces.

Nurmagomedov shared these moments on social media and wrote:

"He is a best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World @cristiano."

A couple of days back, the fighter had also posted moments featuring former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson with a caption that said, "it was a great honor to speak with a Legend."

Ronaldo didn't feature in United's starting line-up for the match against Everton recently. The match eventually ended in a draw.

Both Pogba and Ronaldo came on as substitutes but failed to inspire their team to a win, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left scratching his head on near-misses throughout the match.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with four wins, two draws and a loss.

They are scheduled to face Leicester City, away, on October 16.