Manchester United's star signing this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo, continued his prolific scoring form in the UEFA Champions League when he scored a late winner against Spanish side Villarreal at Old Trafford. As per Goal.com Ronaldo's goal in the fifth minute of injury time put him on level terms with Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero for scoring the most UCL winners after the 90th minute, with three each. This exceptional feat came on a day when he surpassed former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas as the most capped player in the competition, playing 178th time versus Villareal.

United went behind in the 53rd minute of the game when Paco Alcacer tapped in the ball at the near-post past goalkeeper David de Gea.

However, the home team replied within seven minutes of play as left-back Alex Telles hit a stupendous volley during a set-piece with mid-field talisman Bruno Fernandes.

Both teams had their fair chances to go ahead in the dying minutes of normal time. Jesse Lingard's effort in the 93rd minute almost made it past the opposition keeper as Villarreal waited for the final whistle desperately.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo headed down a cross from the left flank towards Lingard, who in turn passed it back swiftly to Ronaldo.

Knowing Ronaldo's ruthless finishing near the penalty box, the entire stadium had a hint of what was about to come. And boy, did their favourite son deliver.

Ronaldo's strike went past the keeper as he thumped home the winner and took off his shirt once again at the Theatre of Dreams.