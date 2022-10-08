Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge. With wins in their last two games, Chelsea sit just outside the top four. Wolves, on the other hand, are third bottom in the table, having lost their last two games. Graham Potter's Chelsea hammered AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League during midweek, and will hope for a similar performance. Wolves, who sacked their manager Bruna Lage, will also miss the services of winger Pedro Neto, who needs ankle surgery and will also miss the World Cup.

When will the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

