Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match between the sides on Sunday. It is worth noting that Chelsea have won their last 10 matches played against Crystal Palace in Premier League. Talking about the ongoing season, Chelsea hold the 10th spot in the table with 25 points from 18 matches. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are at the 12th spot with with 22 points from 17 matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal lead the table with 44 points from 17 games.

When will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, January 15.

Where will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels wil broadcast the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

