Chelsea will take on Arsenal in a crucial Premier League fixture on April 21 at the Stamford Bridge stadium. Chelsea, who are placed third in points table currently, will look to strengthen their position in the top-four in the Premier League, while Arsenal will aim to keep Manchester United on their toes for a top-five finish to the Premier League this season. Tottenham Hotspur are placed at the fourth spot currently.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Thursday, April 21.

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

