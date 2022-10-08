Premier League High-flyers Brighton and Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur at the AmEx Stadium. After securing a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool, Brighton sit fourth, three points behind Spurs, who are third. Spurs, on the other hand, will look to bounce back with a win after losing to Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend. Antonio Conte's men were also held during the midweek by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

When will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played at the AmEx Stadium.

What time will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match start?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

