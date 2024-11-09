After suffering three straight defeats across different competitions, Manchester City are desperate to return to winnings ways in their final Premier League game before the international break. Pep Guardiola's men, who face an in-form Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at Bournemouth last week before Sporting Lisbon beat them 4-1 in the Champions League -- ending another long unbeaten stretch. Guardiola's men, gunning for a fifth consecutive Premier League title, are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool but will be wary of losing further ground.

Brighton, on the other hand, come into the fixture on the back of a 1-2 defeat at Liverpool last week.

Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming Premier League, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played on Saturday, November 9.

Where will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match be played?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at America Express Stadium in Brighton.

What time will the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match start?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Brighton And Hove Albion vs Manchester City Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)