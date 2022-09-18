Brentford and Arsenal will be squaring off against each other in their Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday at GTech Community Stadium. Arsenal are currently having a brilliant run in the tournament as they claimed victories in the fives games out of six. On the other hand, Brentford have played six games but have won only two of them. So far, Arsenal are at the third spot on the points table while Brentford are at the ninth place. It will be interesting to see whether Brentford will be able to add another victory to their name on their home ground or not.

When will the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 18.

Where will the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at GTech Community Stadium, Brentford.

What time will the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 04:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)